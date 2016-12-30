After 2016’s wakeup, can 2017 be Charlotte’s year of racial reconciliation?

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened? Pause

1:57 Belk Bowl FanFest

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:08 Chiquitha Lloyd talks about the importance of diversity

2:25 Protest on CMS transgender policies outside Government Center

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law