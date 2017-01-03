Fatal stabbing of woman makes Charlotte’s second homicide of new year

The fatal stabbing of a woman in north Charlotte early Tuesday marks the second homicide of the new year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were called at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, about a homicide in the 1600 block of Vandouver Drive in north Charlotte. That’s near the intersection of Interstate 85 and West Sugar Creek Road.
The body of a woman was located at the site with apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. The identity of the woman was not released early Tuesday.
Detectives are currently speaking with several witnesses and are not searching for any additional suspects. At this time, it appears that the parties involved are known to each other, police said in a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
The first homicide of the year was reported just 24 hours earlier on Monday, in the 6500 block of Monroe Road. When officers arrived, they found Natanael Jose Rodriguez, 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
