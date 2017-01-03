Plan for road through grand Plaza-Midwood home compels historians to buy it

A plan to put a street through the middle of the historic Charles E. Barnhardt House in Plaza-Midwood has prompted local historians to buy the home for designation as a historic landmark.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission has signed a contract on the property at 2733 Country Club Drive and expects the deal to close in March, pending due diligence.
Historians say the home is “in imminent danger” of demolition for a housing development. It once belonged to two of the city’s most prominent families: The Barnhardt family of Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., and the Cramer family of textile industrialists who built the mill town of Cramerton in Gaston County.
The purchase is subject to approval by the Mecklenburg County commission and designation of the house as a landmark must be approved by the Charlotte City Council, officials said. The cost of the purchase was not released.
Money to buy the house and four adjacent lots will come from the landmark commission’s Historic Preservation Revolving Fund. If all goes as hoped, the historic landmarks commission will eventually sell the property, after placing preservation covenants in the deed to stop demolition in perpetuity.
Dan Morrill of the Historic Landmarks Commission says historians went into action after a developer revealed plans to put a connector street straight through the house as part of a development.
When built in 1938, the home was the centerpiece of a 15-acre estate and a sophisticated example of revivalist design, he said.
“The architect was Martin E. Boyer, Jr. During the 1920s and 1930s Boyer was the designer of many of Charlotte’s most elegant homes. His drawings of the Charles E. Barnhardt House are on file in the North Carolina State University archives,” said Morrill.
Charles E. Barnhardt was a prominent business and civic leader in Charlotte. Tragically, he never had the opportunity to live in his magnificent Plaza-Midwood home. “He drowned in the pond on the estate while inspecting the construction of the grounds with his wife Edna on May 26, 1938,” said Morrill.
In 1948, George B. Cramer and Elizabeth Crooks Cramer purchased the house, and members of the Cramer family lived there until 2016. George Cramer was the son of textile engineer and industrialist Stuart Cramer, for whom the Town of Cramerton is named.
