7 American Airlines crew members complain of headaches on Charlotte to Orlando flight

Seven American Airlines crew members on a flight from Charlotte to Orlando late Monday asked to be taken to a hospital after an odor was reported in the cabin, the airlines said.
The crew members complained of headaches, ABC affiliate WFTV in Orlando reported.
When Flight 1868 landed, “a few of our crew members reported a possible odor in the cabin,” the airlines said in a statement. The plane landed safely at 11:56 p.m. and taxied to the gate, according to the airlines.
“Seven of our flight crew members asked to be transported to a local hospital,” the airlines said. “All have been released. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our maintenance team.”
Medical workers evaluated flight attendants at the airport and cleared them, but but they asked to be taken to the hospital, the airlines said. No passengers requested any medical assistance when the plane landed, according to American Airlines.
The Airbus A330-200 had 89 passengers and 10 crew members aboard.
