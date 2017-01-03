Is NASCAR’s Danica Patrick next for the aisle?

Are Danica Patrick and boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. the next NASCAR power couple headed for the aisle?
Speculation only grew after Patrick posted on Twitter and Instagram that she caught the bouquet at the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Amy Reimann wedding on New Year’s Eve.
“Ohhhhhh, who caught the bouquet?!” Patrick said on Twitter with a picture of her and the bouquet. Accompanying her Twitter post was a goofy-grin smiley face.
Ohhhhhh, who caught the bouquet?! https://t.co/U1VbavnHVP— Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) January 1, 2017
Tradition – or maybe just superstition – holds that the person who catches a bride’s bouquet could be next for wedding bells.
Stenhouse has posted only racing-related tweets on his Twitter account since the wedding.
The Earnhardt Jr.-Reimann wedding took place at Childress Vineyards -- owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress -- in Lexington, ESPN motorsports writer Bob Pockrass reported.
Childress owned the race car of Earnhardt Jr.’s father, Dale Earnhardt, for many years. Childress and Earnhardt won championships together in 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993 and 1994.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Reimann, who changed her name on Twitter to Earnhardt, tweeted their wedding portrait.
Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017
The newlyweds also poked some good-natured fun at each other .
“I sure wish my husband would wake up!” the bride tweeted on Sunday.
To which Dale Jr. later tweeted: “I'll have y’all know that I did wake up eventually. Came downstairs to find my wife asleep on our couch. #NewYearsDayNap.
I'll have y'all know that I did wake up eventually. Came downstairs to find my wife asleep on our couch. #NewYearsDayNap https://t.co/ya9aL1O0WN— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 2, 2017
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments