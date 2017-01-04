Murdered 14-year-old son of a cop called ‘a treasure’ at Kannapolis Middle School

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are continuing their search for the two men who shot and killed the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday.
The boy, Anthony Frazier, died at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday, becoming the city’s third homicide of 2017.
He was visiting family in Charlotte when he was shot in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive, and driven to a gas station in the 900 block of Eastway Drive to seek help, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
A $5,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous when they call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. The public also can call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477).
Police are asking for help in identifying two males in their teens to early 20s suspected of being involved in the shooting. One wore a gray hoodie and the other a dark hoodie. Both are thin and frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, police said.
Police have not said if Frazier was the intended target in the shooting or what led to the violence.
Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and is known as a standout student and athlete, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV. He was also in the Students Taking A Right Stand (STARS) program, which works with students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis city schools, focusing on strengthening leadership skills and community engagement.
"He's an awesome young man and a treasure. We're hurting a lot over this," said Brandon Miller, a STARS facilitator told WBTV.
Ellen Boyd with Kannapolis City Schools told WBTV that counselors will be at the boy’s school Wednesday to help any students or staff affected by the violence.
