Kannapolis officer’s son, 14, dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte

The 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer was shot in northeast Charlotte late Monday and died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday, police said.
Anthony Frazier was shot in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive and was driven to a gas station in the 900 block of Eastway Drive to seek help, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Anthony, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was visiting family in Charlotte, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Police are asking for help in identifying two males in their teens to early 20s suspected of being involved in the shooting. One wore a gray hoodie and the other a dark hoodie. Both are thin and frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, police said.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous when they call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. The public also can call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477).
