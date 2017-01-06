Latest snow prediction: Up to 7 inches overnight Friday into Saturday

The rapidly changing predictions for Charlotte’s first snow of the season now shows the area could get up to seven inches, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 p.m.
Some rain is predicted Friday around 3 p.m., with a 100 percent chance for snow around 8 p.m. Wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. The snow will continue off and on through the night and end around 1 p.m. Saturday.
“New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible,” says the National Weather Service.
Predictions for the storm have varied widely through the week, and continue to change every few hours. However, the trend has been for more snow, not less.
On Saturday, temperatures are predicted to get above freezing about 2 p.m., which could hasten melting. However, temperatures will fall again at 6 p.m. and the water on roads will start to refreeze. The low Saturday night will be around 13 degrees.
On Sunday, temperatures will rise above freezing only two hours (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Then, an arctic air mass will build in the region, bringing exceptionally cold temperatures and a low of around 9 degrees.
The best chance the community has for a big thaw is Tuesday, when temperatures will hit 44 degrees.
Travel will be hazardous during the snow fall period, officials say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools canceled all after-school and evening events for Friday and all athletic activities and community events in schools for Saturday and Sunday. CMS plans to operate on a normal school-day schedule Friday.
The city of Charlotte urged everyone to stay off roads beginning Friday evening, if possible. “The snow, combined with the frigid temperatures, will make travel treacherous,” city officials said in a statement.
American and other airlines announced they would waive re-ticketing fees for passengers flying out of Charlotte and other cities in the Southeast.
The Charlotte Department of Transportation’s Street Maintenance Division has been treating streets in anticipation of the snow and ice. Crews are focusing on bridges and culverts on city streets, and hospital entrances.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews also prepared to treat the region’s roads, bridges and overpasses beginning Thursday morning. NCDOT staff in Division 10, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties, intended to place brine on the division’s major highways. That included Interstate-77, I-85, I-485 and U.S. 74, along with other high-volume highways.
Crews also were at work in Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell and Lincoln counties, placing brine on the division’s primary and “bare pavement” routes. That included interstates, N.C. and U.S. routes and other highly traveled roads.
The Charlotte Area Transit System anticipates operating a regular schedule for buses and LYNX trains. CATS will watch weather reports to determine if and when the CityLynx Gold Line will operate.
Some weekend events have already been rescheduled, including the Charlotte Museum of History’s Twelfth Night event to Feb. 11.
