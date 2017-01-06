At Dylann Roof trial, a grieving brother speaks: ‘My heart ... is broken’

In a powerful juxtaposition Friday, federal prosecutors in the Dylann Roof sentencing trial showed the killer’s birth certificate on video screens to the jurors and courtroom. It was followed by the death notices of his nine victims, each gunned down during a June 2015 prayer service at Emanuel AME Zion Church.
Cynthia Hurd’s form appeared third on the screen, with the standard information about name, age and address.
Her brother filled in the gaps.
For more than 45 minutes on the witness stand, Malcolm Graham filled in the important details about his big sister.
“My heart ... is broken,” Graham said, pausing to gather his emotions as he answered a government prosecutor’s question about what Hurd’s loss had meant. “My friend. My counselor. My mother. My life coach.
“When I found out about her passing, I was totally lost ... There’s something missing. I can’t go the store to replace it. I can’t reinvent it.”
Hurd was among the “Mother Emanuel” church members who died June 17, 2015, in the basement of the historic Charleston church.
Roof, 22, has already been convicted of the killings. Now his jury must decide whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be put to death.
Graham, a former Charlotte City Council member and state senator, remains convinced that Roof deserves to die for his crime.
But that was not his role on Friday.
Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams – as a photo of the smiling Hurd arm in arm with two of her brothers filled the screens around the courtroom – Graham filled in the portrait of his dead sister, detail by detail, story after story.
Graham said Hurd had driven him to be a better student, a better tennis player, a better father and husband, a better elected official.
For 31 years she worked with the Charleston city libraries; she worked 16 years part time at the library of the College of Charleston.
Graham said Hurd helped him raise his two daughters and had been actively involved in his campaigns. When Graham’s parents died in the 1980s, it was Hurd, her brother said, who became the family matriarch, kept the family together, “making sure we were all doing what we needed to do.”
Graham’s sister Jackie Jones later told the jury that when she was diagnosed with breast cancer two months before the shooting, she called Hurd before she called her husband.
All the while, the pale, slender Roof stared straight ahead, as if focused on some other unfolding narrative.
The self-espoused white supremacist is representing himself in the life-or-death phase of his trial.
FBI Agent Joseph Hamski, the lead investigator in the case, showed GPS mapping that indicated Roof had stalked the church, making repeated trips from Columbia to drive around the church.
Hamski said a list of other African-American churches in downtown Charleston was recovered from Roof's car.
“I did all I could do,” Roof wrote in a journal seized in August. “I did what I thought would make the biggest wave. And now the fate of our races sits (with others).”
