Bank of America Stadium gives loads of used furniture to Goodwill’s stores

For the second year in a row, the Carolina Panthers have thrown open the gates of Bank of America Stadium and donated their used furniture to help raise money for the community’s needy.
Among the several hundred donated pieces of furniture are leather chairs, sofas, bar stools, team-oriented art, high top tables and coffee tables.
All are headed to area Goodwill stores, which sell used items to fund job training and employment services programs for low income adults. Goodwill officials said they will make a public announcement in the next few weeks about when the items begin appearing on the show floor of stores.
Goodwill operates 24 stores and it was unclear Friday if the items will be shared among them or sold at only select locations.
The furniture came from the stadium’s club level and common areas, which are being renovated. Donated items will be sold with special tags noting they came from the Carolina Panthers.
A similiar donation was made by the team last year to Habitat for Humanity’s area ReStores, setting off a frenzy of buying among fans. Most of the 1,000 items were sold in a day or two.
“The team has a longstanding tradition of philanthropy...and its commitment will start off 2017 on the right foot by helping our neighbors get the training and resources to find work,” said LaRita Barber of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.
In 2015, donations to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont helped provide employment services to 12,000 individuals and placed 1,500 people in jobs, the agency says.
For details on when the items will be in stores, visit www.goodwillsp.org.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
