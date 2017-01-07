Winter storm slickens roads, brings less snow than expected for Charlotte

A winter storm with a split personality dumped several inches of snow across parts of North Carolina overnight but left snow-lovers disappointed in much of the Charlotte area.
Cold air that is surging into the Carolinas on Saturday morning arrived too late for the precipitation to fall as snow in many locations near and south of the Interstate 85 corridor, where the ground remains mostly bare.
But north of Charlotte, residents awoke Saturday to a winter wonderland, with a combination of sleet and snow leaving the landscape coated in white.
“I’m guessing that probably half of the residents across the area are happy with us right now, and the other half not so happy,” said Trisha Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., early Saturday morning.
More than 4 inches was reported in Huntersville and amounts of 6 to 8 inches were common farther to the north. Forecasters said one or two more areas of precipitation will cross the area before the storm pulls away to the northeast by mid-morning.
In Charlotte and to the south, precipitation fell as a combination of rain, sleet and freezing drizzle. Drivers in uptown Charlotte had to pull over early Saturday as freezing rain coated their windshields. While the precipitation mix left winter weather enthusiasts crestfallen, it has created slippery roads across the region.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported about 45 collisions between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. That is about double the normal number. Officials urged motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
And 13,000 Duke Energy customers in the state were without power at 7 a.m., including about 3,200 in Mecklenburg County and 4,500 in Union County.
January 6, 2017
This first winter storm of the 2016-17 season has caused a number of postponements and cancellations, including flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport is open, but only a few flights are scheduled for departure before noon Saturday in Charlotte. The airport said about 70 planes were de-iced Friday, and de-icing continues Saturday morning. Crews plowed runways during the night, and parking areas also are being treated.
De-icing trucks will be on-site this morning and prepared to conduct de-icing operations, if requested.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 7, 2017
And despite the storm’s under-performance as a snow-maker, it will help drag some of the coldest air in years into the Carolinas.
Forecasters said temperatures in Charlotte might not climb above freezing until late Tuesday morning. Overnight lows are expected to be in the lower teens Sunday morning and in single digits Monday morning.
The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Storm Warning for nearly all of North Carolina and the northern half of South Carolina. But heavy snowfall was limited to the area to the north and northwest of Interstate 85.
The Weather Service reported 4.2 inches in Huntersville, 4 inches in Mooresville, and 2-4 inches in Lincoln County. Northern Gaston County also received between 1 and 2 inches.
In Charlotte and points south, residents who expected to find snow covering their yards and driveways instead are discovering a coat of ice. That is the remnants of several hours of sleet that fell overnight.
Meteorologists said a “nose” of warm air in the atmosphere – several thousand feet off the ground – covered the area south of I-85 for much of the night. That served to melt the falling snow. With temperatures below freezing near the ground, the falling precipitation started as snow, melted to rain, and then froze back into sleet pellets as it reached the ground.
States of emergency
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday authorized a state of emergency for all 100 counties, to make sure they are prepared for the worst and have access to needed resources. “Our No. 1 priority is to keep people safe...and you can do that by staying off the roads,” he urged at a mid-morning press conference.
Cooper was expected to hold another storm press conference Saturday morning.
At 5 p.m. Friday, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency to mobilize the National Guard and other resources as needed.
National Weather Service meteorologist Trisha Palmer said the heavy wet snow could bring down tree limbs and power lines, and she says power outages in the extreme cold would be dangerous.
Observer delivery
Depending on road conditions, some Observer customers may experience a delay in delivery of their paper Sunday. Carriers will make every effort to deliver your newspaper as quickly and safely as possible.
Print subscribers can read the e-edition, a digital replica of today's newspaper, online at charlotteobserver.com/e-edition. Access to the daily e-edition is included with your subscription and can be read on your desktop computer, tablet, or smart phone. If you have not done so already, you will need to activate your online account at charlotteobserver.com/activate for access to the e-edition.
If you do not receive a newspaper, please report it via our automated system by either calling 800-532-5350 or online at charlotteobserver.com/myaccount.
Cristina Bolling, Mike Reader and Steve Harrison contributed
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
Comments