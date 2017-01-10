Six east Charlotte apartments heavily damaged in early morning fire Tuesday

Six households were without shelter early Tuesday after fire ripped through the roof of some east Charlotte apartments.
The fire broke out in the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court just before 5:30 a.m. It took 48 firefighters to contain the blaze, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
No one was injured in the fire, but the roof was destroyed over six units of the apartment community. Many of the ousted residents stood around in blankets as firefighters battled to save their homes.
CATS and the American Red Cross are assisting the displayed residents find temporary shelter.
The cause remains under investigation.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
