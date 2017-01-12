Local

Judge orders release of video in fatal Charlotte police shooting of teen

By Fred Clasen-Kelly

In a test of a new state law, a judge Thursday ordered the release of video showing a fatal police shooting of a Charlotte teen in June.

The ruling from Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell appears to be the first time the courts have approved a petition under a new North Carolina law requiring a judge’s approval to release police video.

It grants public access to footage from the June 2 shooting of Rodney Rodriguez Smith on North Tryon Street near University City Boulevard.

