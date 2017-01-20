Pro-1st Amendment ‘Flashmob’ sings at Square in uptown Charlotte

About 50 people sang and hummed Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” civil rights anthem during a “Flashmob Sing-Out!” at Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte on Friday.
The noon sing-out was timed with Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. But Hardin Minor, an organizer of the sing-out, said the event was not an anti-Trump rally but a pro-First Amendment gathering. The group also danced and clapped during the event.
On Saturday morning, meanwhile, organizers expect 3,000 to 5,000 demonstrators at a Women’s March on Charlotte. The mile-long march is scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The march will be from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at First Ward Park, traveling down Tryon Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and ending at Romare Bearden Park. Children and leashed pets also are welcome.
