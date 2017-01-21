Women’s March on Charlotte draws ‘at least 10,000,’ CMPD says

Thousands of people marched through uptown Charlotte Saturday to raise awareness of women’s rights issues and to show solidarity with other marches across the country the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police estimated the crowd to be “at least 10,000,” Major G.M. Smith said.
The Women’s March on Charlotte began at about 10 a.m. in First Ward Park and ended two hours later in Romare Bearden Park. People marched peacefully and held signs such as, “We Will Not Be Silenced,” “We The People,” “My Body Belongs 2 Me” and “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.
Thousands more people were marching in cities across the U.S., including Raleigh.
Organizers in Charlotte expected 3,000 to 5,000 demonstrators at the mile-long march. But so many women, men and children showed up that police ended up blocking some streets to traffic they hadn’t anticipated having to do before the march, Smith said.
“We shut down Tryon!” one marcher texted at 11:15 a.m.
People joined the march for ajoined Holding a pink “Faux President” poster, Anna Parr, 48, of Charlotte, said she decided to march because “I feel like my rights and the rights of other people are threatened... I wouldn’t trust him to water my plants.”
Yvette Coston, 54, of Indian Trail, joined the march with son Ari Rose, 15, “because our democracy is at stake. America is going to the extreme far right with Trump and the corporate executives he’s putting in charge of our institutions. We’re not corporations. We are people.
“Build Bridges Not Walls,” read her poster.
“This is the first time I’ve so strongly seen this kind of support of diversity for all people here,” said marcher Gina Stewart, 55, who has lived in Charlotte for 30 years. “We’re a world-class city today.”
Staff Writer Tim Funk contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
Comments