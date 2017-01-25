Nikki Haley waves goodbye to Palmetto State

South Carolina’s former governor, Nikki Haley, tweeted a photo of herself looking at the Palmetto State from an airplane window as she embarked for her new role as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Thank you South Carolina....I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/RnIydSq4np— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 25, 2017
“Thank you South Carolina,” Haley tweeted. “I will miss you.”
Haley was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Although she has no foreign policy experience, she impressed senators in her confirmation hearing last week by taking a tough stance against Russia and vowing to defend American values abroad, McClatchy’s Washington news bureau reported.
Although Haley criticized Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, Trump’s transition team announced her nomination to the U.N. post in November.
“As she goes into this new job, she can learn the nuances of foreign policy, but diplomacy is either something you have or you don’t,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in support of Haley before the Senate vote, according to McClatchy. “She’s tough, she’s determined and I think very capable of being the United States’ voice in the United Nations.”
At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo showing him walking with Haley, Trump and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., after Pence administered the oath of office to Haley.
It was my privilege to administer the Oath of Office to the new United States Ambassador to the United Nations @nikkihaley. pic.twitter.com/AJiH4k9hJx— Vice President Pence (@VP) January 25, 2017
Our new UN Ambassador @nikkihaley is getting right to work with President @realDonaldTrump and @SenRubioPress. pic.twitter.com/7Ib1DjuAYt— Vice President Pence (@VP) January 25, 2017
