Charlotte protesters call Trump’s order an unconstitutional attack on Muslims

0:56 Rea Road Hotel site controversy Pause

1:05 Omni Montessori School's treehouse to be featured on Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters

0:32 Seven to Watch: Marsha Hirsch

1:16 Remembering Josue Javier Diaz

1:05 Protesters outside airport Sunday

0:35 Catholics gather in support against abortion

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban