Dems, GOP unite in hating the Patriots, Super Bowl poll finds

Democrats and Republicans have found common ground, a Raleigh polling firm reports, in their shared hope that the New England Patriots will lose Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Among 378 NFL fans surveyed last week, Public Policy Polling said, 53 percent said they will root Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons. Only 27 percent want the Patriots to take a fifth NFL championship.
Dislike of the Patriots transcends party lines, the poll found, with only 23 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of independents hoping they will win. Only 19 percent of all those surveyed view the Falcons negatively, while 42 percent see the Patriots that way.
The Patriots also took the NFL’s most-hated team honor with 21 percent of fans against them, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 19 percent.
The political parties split on liking or loathing Sunday’s halftime entertainer, Lady Gaga. Fifty-nine percent of Democrats think well of her, but just 28 percent of Republicans do.
Despite the hostility, 52 percent of the fans expect New England to win the game, compared to only 36 percent who pick Atlanta. Oddsmakers have New England by 3 points.
