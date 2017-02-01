NC drone database | Charlotte’s got the most - search your neighborhood

Enthusiasts have registered more than 950 drones in Charlotte – the most of any North Carolina city, federal data show.
Raleigh placed second with 895, followed by Cary and Durham.
The small aircrafts have become easier to fly, safer and cheaper in recent years, drone experts say.
Still, they typically cost between $700 and $1,800, said Peter Sachs, drone attorney and founder of the Drone Pilots Association.
Not surprisingly, the most popular areas for drones in Mecklenburg County are affluent suburbs – Mooresville, Huntersville and Ballantyne, the Observer found. Those locations are also three of the top five areas in the state for drone registrations, according to the 2016 data.
Anyone who owns a drone weighing between .55 pounds and 55 pounds must register it with the Federal Aviation Administration before flying the aircraft as a hobby.
Use the search below to see how many drones are in any North Carolina ZIP code.
Off: 704-358-6038
Comments