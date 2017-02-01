Franklin Graham prays God ‘overrules the liberals’ who fight Supreme Court nominee

Evangelist Franklin Graham is urging his followers to join him in praying that God “will overrule the liberals who will do anything to block” President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, federal judge Neil Gorsuch.
Join me in praying that God will overrule the liberals who will do anything to block this SCOTUS nomination. https://t.co/aOjXuDaxn0— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 1, 2017
Graham’s plea on Twitter late Tuesday had drawn 11,000 likes and 2,700 retweets by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
His plea followed an earlier tweet Tuesday night applauding Trump for keeping his campaign promise to nominate a conservative to the court.
Three cheers for President @realDonaldTrump! Once again he has kept a campaign promise—how refreshing. https://t.co/BcBpGG3QQn— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 1, 2017
Graham is president and CEO of the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization.
Graham was among six clergy who prayed and offered readings at Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
Graham did not endorse Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. But he did back one of Republican Trump’s most controversial proposals, to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the United States. He also joined then president-elect Trump at a “Thank You” rally in Mobile, Ala. He told the crowd that he believed God had intervened in the election to give Trump the win.
“I don’t have any scientific information. I don’t have a stack of emails to read to you,” Graham said at the gathering, according to the Washington Examiner. “But I have an opinion: I believe it was God. God showed up. He answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land who had been praying for this country.”
Staff Writer Tim Funk contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments