Twelve arrested, five sought in Rowan County drug roundup

Twelve people including a homeless man have been arrested so far as the result of an eight-month narcotics investigation in Rowan County.
That investigation came to an end on Wednesday. The investigation led to criminal indictments on seventeen people, 12 of whom have been arrested so far. Five are still being sought.
Charges filed against the 12 arrested included possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, trafficking opium by selling, possession with intent to sell and conspiracy to traffic in opium/heroin.
The 12 arrested include:
Dennis Miller 422 Grady Street, Salisbury.
Tracey Heffner 421 S Craige Street, Salisbury.
James Price Jr 517 E Fisher Street, Salisbury.
Eugene Oliver Streets, Salisbury.
Angela Fisher, 201 N. Long Street, Salisbury.
Darrell Phillips, 825 W Horah Street, Salisbury.
Patrick Evans, 316 S Shaver Street, Salisbury.
Mary Ann Beason, 519 N Shaver Street, Salisbury.
Shawn Jones, 216 S Craige Street, Salisbury.
Robert Jaron Price, 33 Kesler Street, Salisbury.
Albert Shaver, 121 Lily Ave Salisbury.
Richie Simpson, 807 Shaver Street E., Spencer.
Anyone with information on the location of the wanted people is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments