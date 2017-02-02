Police captain fired for pulling down jogging pants in front of passing woman

A captain with the Dallas Police Department in Gaston County has been fired after an investigation into claims he exposed his genitals to a woman, according to the Gaston Gazette.
Capt. Michael Salvadore Lynch Jr. had been on administrative leave with pay for nearly two months while the claims were investigated, and he was fired Jan. 18, the Gazette reported.
The incident allegedly occurred Oct. 18 and involved Lynch pulling down his jogging pants and exposing his genitals to a woman at Gaston Family Medicine on South New Hope Road, it was reported.
It was first reported to Gaston County Police Department detectives, who then contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to handle the matter, the Gazette said.
Lynch started working for the Dallas Police Department in October 2014. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13, the Gazette reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments