Duke Energy plans addition to Lincoln County power plant

Duke Energy plans to build an addition to its natural gas-fired power plant in southeastern Lincoln County, the company said in filings this week.
The 400 megawatt project would enlarge Duke’s 1,200-megawatt Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station on Old Plank Road in Stanley.
The plant has operated on the 746-acre site since 1995 and runs only during times of peak demand for electricity, such as winter mornings and summer afternoons.
About a dozen homes in the area might be within sight of the addition’s exhaust stack, Duke said in filings. The Trilogy subdivision under construction on N.C. 73 is about 1.5 miles north of the plant. Noise studies will be done and Duke said it will take steps to muffle sounds from the plant.
Duke filed preliminary paperwork on the project Tuesday with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, whose approval Duke needs.
The timing of construction is uncertain. Duke’s planning documents show the need for 400 megawatts of additional capacity in 2024, but spokesman Rick Rhodes said the plant could be built before then.
“We’re looking at the best way to meet the growing need for peaking power and at a cost that’s in the best interest of our customers,” Rhodes said. Duke did not provide a cost estimate for the addition.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
