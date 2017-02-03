Greg Olsen lauded for kindness, but he’s not only Panther philanthropist

Carolina Panther Greg Olsen is a finalist this week for one of the highest honors afforded NFL players for their community service – the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – but he’s only one of several Panther players to have started a local charity.
The winner of the Payton award will be named Saturday night, with Olsen competing against Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
Below is a list of the foundations created in Charlotte by Carolina Panthers players and coaches.
Greg Olsen, Receptions for Research
Receptions for Research/The Greg Olsen Foundation provides hospitals, doctors and researchers the necessary resources to save those affected with various types of debilitating diseases. The organization collaborates and partners with other organizations to help find a cure for these diseases. The primary goal of Receptions for Research is to make sure that everyone has a second chance in life.
Thomas Davis, Defending Dreams Foundation
Founded under the principles of educate, empower and defend, the Defending Dreams Foundation aims to defend the dreams of disadvantaged students by providing them with opportunities and resources that enable them to strive for excellence in school and life, build strong character and become great community leaders.
Charles Johnson Foundation
The mission of the Charles Johnson Foundation is to provide opportunities for underserved youth to reach their full potential through athletic, recreational and educational programs and initiatives, and to provide support for single African-American mothers through proven programs and initiatives.
Cam Newton Foundation
The Cam Newton Foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of youth by addressing their social, physical, educational and emotional needs. The theme of the Cam Newton Foundation is "Every 1 Matters." The foundation strives to emphasize the importance of education, physical fitness and health as vital elements of comprehensive youth development.
Michael Oher, Beat The Odds
The mission of Beat The Odds Inc. is to provide both disadvantaged individuals and those in need with empowering opportunities that enrich their lives and provide a mechanism for higher education and healthy living. Addressing their obstacles and finding solutions for them is the goal at Beat The Odds Inc.
Mike Tolbert Family SPADE Foundation
The SPADE (Single Parenting And Developing Education) Foundation assists underprivileged children from single parent situations. Understanding first-hand the difficulties single parent families face, SPADE works with these children in aspects of life such as education, athletics and the challenges of growing up in today’s world.
