Local

February 7, 2017 10:13 AM

U.S. News ranks nation’s 100 ‘best places to live’ and puts Charlotte at...

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

U.S. News and World Report has issued its list of the 100 best places to live and Charlotte is at No. 14.

Unfortunately, Raleigh-Durham rated slightly higher at No. 7.

Austin, Texas, topped the list.

The publication says it analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places, and winners had to be a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

It says Charlotte is part of “a region that's equal parts old-fashioned southern charm and high-energy cosmopolitan bustle.”

Writer Lauren Levine says of Charlotte: “You'll still hear "y'all" dropped into casual conversation, but Charlotte is a metro area on the rise, and has its own culture, culinary sophistication and unique feel that's making it a more enticing place for people from all over the world to settle down. This melting pot effect makes Charlotte an easy area to break into. You're not from here? Well neither are most people you'll meet.”

Charlotte is described by Levine as a standalone destination area now, no longer living in the shadow of Atlanta or Charleston, South Carolina. “Though Charlotte has evolved significantly in the past decade, the transformation is only continuing, as evidenced by the numerous construction cranes across the skyline.”

Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

Travis Bayle is a tower crane operator, working 264 feet in the air on the Crescent Stonewall Station development uptown. Observer reporter Ely Portillo visited his office in the sky this week to see what it's like to be one of the workers lifting Charlot

John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

U.S. News says our housing prices and living expenses are more manageable than New York City, and its easy to take your family out without spending a fortune.

Winston-Salem was at No. 37 and Greensboro was at No. 51.

Here’s the Top 15 cities on the list

1. Austin, TX

2. Denver, CO

3. San Jose, CA

4. Washington, DC

5. Fayetteville, ARK

6. Seattle, WA

7. Raleigh & Durham, NC

8. Boston, MA

9. Des Moines, IA

10. Salt Lake City, UT

11. Colorado Springs, CO

12. Boise, ID

13. Nashville, TN

14. Charlotte, NC

15. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos