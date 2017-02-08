Stunned truck stop cook wins 20 years worth of Panthers season tickets

Luckily, Pamela Jamison of Gaston County likes football and loves the Carolina Panthers.
Had it been otherwise, there would have been an awkward silence when the NC Education Lottery informed the Dallas woman Tuesday that she had won a pair of Panthers season tickets for the next 20 years.
Jamison, the head cook at a truck stop, won the tickets after she entered a $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket into the lottery’s second-chance drawing.
“When I entered my ticket, I kept telling my husband, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if I won,’” Jamison said in a statement issued by the NC Education Lottery. “I can’t believe I did.”
She plans to use the tickets to start a new tradition.
“I’ve got a lot of family who are football fans,” Jamison said. “So I’ll take them with me.”
She claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Charlotte regional office. Her entry was drawn from more than 500,000.
This once-in-a-lifetime prize was part of the state’s first Carolina Panthers ticket created by the N.C. Education Lottery and Carolina Panthers, officials said in a statement. Other Panther fans and lottery players also had big wins, including eight who won $200,000 instantly, and one who won a VIP game experience at a Bank of America Stadium suite for himself and 15 friends.
Ticket sales from games like Carolina Panthers made it possible for the lottery to raise more than $634 million for the state last year, says the NC Education Lottery. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Gaston County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.
