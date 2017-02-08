Union County’s Randy Travis recalls all his song lyrics, despite having stroke

Union County native Randy Travis had “flatlined” and his wife, Mary, was told by doctors that she should “pull the plug.”
That’s how Travis and his wife, Mary, summed up the aftermath of a 2013 stroke he suffered in an article published Tuesday in the Nashville Tennessean.
Mary Travis tells the newspaper that specialists believed her husband was suffering from an infection and had virtually no chance of surviving. Even if he did, they told his wife, he'd likely be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life, it was reported.
But last fall, Randy Travis made headlines when walked on stage to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In his most in depth interview since the stroke, Travis told The Tennessean that he nearly took his life due to the impact it had on his body. His speech is halting, and he mostly maneuvers around his upscale Nashville condo via a wheelchair, the newspaper reports.
Asked by the newspaper if he’s happy, the Marshville-born singer paused for several seconds.
“Well … no,” he admitted, before another long pause. "Damaged."
His wife is credited with defying doctor’s advice and fighting to keep her husband alive. She told the Tennessean that she believes he will sing again, but he isn’t so sure.
“There is a perfectionist in him that knows he’s not singing exactly like he used to that keeps him from enjoying it like I wish he would,” she told the Tennessean. “I know the world when they hear him, they can tell it’s Randy Travis, and the more he does it, the better it’s going to get.”
It was on July 7, 2013 that Travis’s health troubles began. He reportedly told his wife he was having trouble breathing. He was later diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy, a virus that settles in the heart. His heart had started to shut down, Tennessean reported.
Travis spent nearly six months in hospitals in Texas and Tennessee, including six weeks in a coma, Mary Travis told the Tennessean. He had two brain surgeries, got pneumonia three times, was intubated seven times, had three tracheotomies and a feeding tube, it was reported.
Travis told the Tennessean he remembers all of his song lyrics and can use his left hand to run the chords on his guitar neck. He’s still regaining use of his right arm and leg, the newspaper reports.
Randy Travis honed his music skills in local Charlotte nightclubs before moving to Nashville, where he became one of the biggest hit makers in country music. He still has many relatives living in the Marshville area of Union County.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments