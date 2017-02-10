1 dead, multiple injuries reported in Catawba County school bus wreck

One death and multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck involving a school bus in Catawba County on Friday afternoon.
A person in an SUV that collided with the bus has died, Observer news partner WBTV reported. All students on the bus are OK, the station said.
The wreck occurred near Bethany Church Road and N.C. 10, east of Newton, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
It was unclear whether the death involved someone on the bus. A Newton-Conover City Schools bus was involved, WSOC-TV reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments