Amid claims of racial bias, N.C. inmate is released from death row

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments Pause

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:31 Ballantyne Breakfast Club

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

1:37 Mike Tolbert's celebrity golf tournament