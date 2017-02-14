Look out for ‘Banana Girls’ in red lingerie today at Trade and Tryon streets

Three so called “Banana Girls” wearing red lingerie will be staging a Valentine’s Day publicity stunt Tuesday at Trade and Tryon streets on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Starting at noon, the trio of “appeeling PETA members” – accompanied by a “towering pile of the fresh fruit’ – will pass out bananas to passersby.
Their message: Eating meat can cause impotence, so go vegan for Valentine’s Day.
“What goes on in the kitchen has a lot to do with what goes on – or doesn't – in the bedroom," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman, in a press release.
“PETA's message is that whether you're after a sizzling physique or an increase in stamina, ditching meat and dairy foods for good is a great way to boost performance.”
The cholesterol in meat, eggs, and dairy foods contributes to hardening of the arteries and can slow the flow of blood to all the body's organs, not just the heart, PETA says.
PETA insists chickens, cows and pigs used for food are denied all that is natural and important to them when they’re castrated, ear-notched, and debeaked without any painkillers.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
