Man killed in road aside uptown’s idyllic Romare Bearden Park, second man wounded

One man was found dead in the road and a second was reportedly wounded early Wednesday in a typically peaceful part of uptown popular with tourists and families visiting near by Romare Bearden Park.
Police are focusing their investigation on the 300 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is near Romare Bearden Park. The road remained blocked off by police early Wednesday between Mint and South Tryon streets.
The man found dead was identified as Walter Scott Jr., age 65. The wounded man was not identified early Wednesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives say they received a call at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, about an assault with a deadline weapon in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
On arrival, they found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. The identity of this victim will be released pending family notification.
Police say a second man flagged down police down near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. at Tryon Street and reported he had also been shot. He was transported by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Special Investigations, Homicide Support Group, and Operations Command responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Isenhour is the lead detective assigned to the case.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
