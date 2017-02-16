Man with five previous arrests charged in killing of newspaper carrier in uptown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a newspaper carrier in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday.
Roger Best, 22, is accused in the murder of Walter Scott Jr., 65, who was shot Wednesday morning at 2:20 a.m. while he was delivering newspapers to a convenience store near Romare Bearden Park. Best is currently being treated for gunshot wounds at Carolina’s Medical Center.
Scott shot Best during the encounter and came to the attention to police when he flagged down officers on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Tryon Street.
Walter Scott was a South Carolina State Constable who carried a gun as he delivered newspapers to hotels, shops and stores in the uptown area. He had delivered newspapers in the city for more than 30 years and was employed by a company that was contracted to deliver the Charlotte Observer.
Best is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of firearm by felon for his involvement in the murder of Scott. Once he is released from the hospital he will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.
Mecklenburg County Jail records show Best has been jailed five previous times in the city for crimes including: possession of a stolen vehicle, felony larceny, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle and removing an electronic monitoring device. His most recent arrest was Jan. 30 for misdemeanor larceny.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. As further information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Comments