Charlotte man who led police on chase charged in Valentine’s Day homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man involved in a Wednesday police chase with the Valentine’s Day killing of a man in the Sedgefield community off South Boulevard, officials said.
Jaquan Dosdos, 23, is charged with the murder of David Eadie, 58, who was found Feb. 14 dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place.
Police said at the time that the shooting was drug related. Mecklenburg County Jail records show that Dosdos has eight previous arrests on his record, many involving the sale and delivery of marijuana.
Investigators said Dosdos was located at 2:06 p.m. on Feb. 15, during a traffic stop. At the time, he was driving a white Chrysler 300 that matched the description of the vehicle used in the murder of Eadie, officials said.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Jaquan Dosdos, refused to stop, which lead to a car chase that began on Bradford Drive near Freedom Drive. The pursuit ended at 2030 John Crosland Way when Dosdos was involved in a single vehicle accident.
Dosdos was immediately taken into custody without further incident for multiple traffic violations. A handgun was located and seized from inside the vehicle he was driving, officials said.
He received medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center for minor injuries he received when he wrecked the vehicle. Based upon that interview, physical evidence gathered at multiple scenes, and witness accounts, Dosdos was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his role in the murder of Eadie.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
