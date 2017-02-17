Charlotte among nation’s Top 10 destinations, based on one-way truck rentals

If Charlotte’s streets appear more crowded, the Business Insider has given us a good reason.
The business site started by Wall Street analyst Henry Blodget reports that Charlotte is now among the Top 10 destinations for Americans on the move.
It based that conclusion on a study by the truck-rental company Penske that listed the top one-way destinations across the United States. The data showed four southeast markets made the list: Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and Tampa/Sarasota.
So where did Charlotte rank among the 10?
Well, at No. 10, but we apparently made the list for the first time since 2012, it was reported. This is Charlotte’s fourth year on the list, including showings in 2010 and 2011.
Atlanta was the top city...again.
Florida and Texas were the only two states that had multiple cities on the list.
Earlier this week, the Business Insider ranked the nation’s Top 10 housing markets and put Charlotte at No. 9.
Here’s the list nation’s Top 10 moving destinations:
- 1 Atlanta (1 last year)
- 2 Dallas/Fort Worth (4 last year)
- 3 Phoenix (2 last year)
- 4 Denver (6 last year)
- 5 Tampa/Sarasota (3 last year)
- 6 Orlando (5 last year)
- 7 Seattle (8 last year)
- 8 Las Vegas (9 last year)
- 9 Houston (7 last year)
- 10 Charlotte (unranked last year)
