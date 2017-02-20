Victim in alleged rape by 49ers QB Kevin Olsen had scratches, bruises, police said

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen, brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 9:30 a.m. to face a judge on rape charges filed Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Olsen, 22, was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, communicating threats, assault on a female and second-degree sex offense (forcible fondling). The 6-foot-3, 215 pound Olsen was booked into the Charlotte Mecklenburg Jail about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
An incident report dated 7 a.m. Feb. 19 said the victim was a 23-year-old female who had minor injuries, including bruises and scratches. She was hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center in the University City area, the report said.
The incident allegedly occurred at a private residence southeast of the UNC Charlotte campus between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, a report states.
Olsen started for the 49ers at quarterback in September 2016 in a game against Louisville, hoping to resurrect a career that has been marred with off-field problems and disappointment. However, the 49ers turned the starting job over to Hasaan Klugh on Oct. 9.
Charlotte football coach Brad Lambert said Sunday night he was aware of the arrest and that Olsen, a junior, had been suspended from the team.
A four-star rated quarterback coming out of high school four years ago, Olsen essentially made a mess of his first two stops in college, with an accumulation of reported legal entanglements forcing him out of Miami. Less than a year later, breaking team rules ended a brief stay at Towson.
Olsen redshirted at Miami in 2013, and appeared to have won the Hurricanes’ starting job for the following season. But he left school in September 2014 after reportedly being suspended multiple times for breaking team rules and failing a drug test. His final transgression at Miami, where he would never play a down, was being charged with DUI and possession of a fake or stolen identification.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
