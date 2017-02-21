Friends of murdered East Meck teen’s family work to raise money for funeral

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the parents of a murdered East Mecklenburg High athlete pay for funeral expenses.
Christian “Chris” Isaac Allen, 18, was shot and killed Sunday evening during an argument at a party in the 400 block of Kelford Lane.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have yet to make an arrest or name a suspect in the shooting, which occurred the night before a school holiday.
The GoFundMe account has a $20,000 goal and was started by family friends at Oracle Elevator, where the teen’s father, David Allen, has worked the past six years.
“We have set up a GoFundMe account for the Allen Family to help them with the unexpected expenses relating to Chris’ murder,” said Oracle Elevator CEO Paul M. Belliveau.
The GoFundMe page notes the East Mecklenburg High School senior was “a loving son and friend to many, as well as a member of his high school football team. He is being remembered by friends as ‘genuine and big hearted. One of the most authentic people you could meet’.”
Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Early information indicates a party was being held at the home at the time and neither Allen nor the shooter lived there.
The suspect and victim got into an argument while at the party, police said. The altercation escalated and resulted in the shooting while Allen and the suspect were both inside the home.
Multiple teens told Charlotte’s WSOC-TV station that they were at the house for a bonfire. They said a group of mostly strangers showed up after hearing there was a party. Witnesses said Allen and one of the people in that group got into an argument after Allen asked about some belongings that disappeared. Then, about five gunshots rang out.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Allen made all-conference in the Southwestern 4A Conference after his sophomore and junior seasons.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
