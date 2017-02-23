Body found on I-85 in north Charlotte after suspected altercation in roadway

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found the body of a man on southbound Interstate 85 near the Sugar Creek Road Exit late Wednesday and they believe he was killed in a fight.
The call for service came in at 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday and officers arrived to find a male at Exit 41 who was struck by a vehicle on the interstate. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim may have been involved in an altercation with a known suspect prior to the collision, officials said.
The investigation is in its early stages. As additional information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Crime Scene Search and Major Crash responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
