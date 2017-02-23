Body found on I-85 in north Charlotte after suspected altercation in roadway

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers Pause

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:14 Health director apologizes

2:36 Danica Patrick speaks on concussions

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'