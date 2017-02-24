Weddington High principal arrested on felony charge of filing fraudulent forms

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law