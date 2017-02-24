Weddington High principal arrested on felony charge of filing fraudulent forms

The principal of Weddington High School in Union County has been arrested and charged with filing fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms.
Kimberly Gayle Andrews, 45, of Matthews faces a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses following a criminal investigation conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office concerning fraudulent mileage reimbursement forms.
Andrews was arrested early Friday at her home, officials said.
Investigators say the Union County Public Schools filed an incident report with the Sheriff’s Office earlier this week after determining that mileage reimbursement forms were either falsified or contained inflated mileage.
The questionable reimbursement forms were submitted between July and December 2016, said the sheriff’s office.
Andrews has been the principal at Weddington High School since the beginning of the current school year.
