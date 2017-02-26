Gun battle in uptown? Up to 100 bullets fired as Charlotte hosted final CIAA game

The city’s role as host of the CIAA tournament took a bruising this weekend, when as many as 100 shots were fired late Saturday in uptown along the 600 block of North Caldwell Street.
Police say the incident was not related to any CIAA sanctioned events, and there have been no reports of injuries.
It happened about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Caldwell and 8th Street, which is a part of town filled with residential buildings, including the First Ward Apartments. The timing was just a half hour before the men’s championship game of the CIAA was to start at the nearby Spectrum Center.
Multiple apartment units and vehicles were struck by bullets, officials said in a statement released Sunday morning.
Investigators were canvassing the area early Sunday for witnesses. So far, “several dozen” shell casings have been found at the scene, police said.
It’s believed the shooting took place in the roadway and did not occur in a nearby apartment complex or any tented events.
This marks the third year in a row that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have been forced to contend with gun-related violence during the final weekend of the CIAA weekend.
Last year, three men in town for the CIAA tournament were arrested after they fired dozens of bullets into two vehicles and an uptown hotel and were found in possession of an AK-47.
No one was reported injured in that incident, which happened around 4:40 a.m. on a Sunday near the Hyatt Place hotel. The bullets hit a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a red SUV parked behind it in front of the hotel lobby. Two of the three men charged in the case were from Memphis and the third was from Elgin, South Carolina.
In 2015, a woman was shot in the head but not seriously injured at the Label nightclub during tournament weekend. And two people were stabbed at the Oasis Tent on College Street. One man was charged in that stabbing.
