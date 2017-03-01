Charlotte’s weather will be nothing short of crazy over next few days

Charlotte’s weather is going to be in upheaval over the next three days, with highs near 80 Wednesday giving way to high winds and severe storms tonight, and a possible freeze early Saturday.
A 20 degree temperature drop is predicted between Wednesday and Thursday’s highs.
Forecasters are blaming it all on a “vigorous cold front” that will sweep through the area about 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be proceeded by a line of showers, thunderstorms which could become sever with damaging wind gusts of up to 37 mph.
Chance of rain Wednesday evening is 80 percent and it will pass through rather quickly.
Starting Thursday, temperatures will struggle to reach 60 during the day and lows will be in the 30s each night, with possible freezing-frost early morning Saturday. The high Saturday will be 57.
Mark Price
