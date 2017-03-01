The writing on the walls: a sampling of graffiti at the old Mecklenburg jail

Little has been written about the long-abandoned jail that sits atop the old Mecklenburg County courthouse on Trade Street. But the graffiti found on cell walls provides a window into the minds of those who did time in the jail half a century ago.
A sampling of what is on the walls:
▪ “Blessed is the peacemaker for he shall see God.” -James Edward Brown, Oct. 22, 1968
▪ “The Butch - Loved by all Women”
▪ “John Pressley - the 7-11 kid”
▪ “Bobby Cooke got 25 years for bank robbery. Did I s***? Yes I did. But I can make it. I hope I can. I am 22 years old.”
▪ “House of Correct say ‘Jack Tank’ was save here.”
▪ “Eight men, four women give me this time, but when I get out, I’ll walk the chalk line. But God bless the power of Love. Jack Tank will survive this 7 to 10.”
▪ “Is God’s work to be question? Did Jesus have enough love for himself only?”
▪ Apparently responding to the questions above, another inmate wrote: “Obviously so. I am still in here.”
