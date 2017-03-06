Motorist charged in hit and run that left South End pedestrian critically hurt

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:48 Republic Services

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse