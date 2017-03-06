Motorist charged in hit and run that left South End pedestrian critically hurt

The motorist accused of critically injuring a pedestrian in South End and not stopping has been found and charged by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Jeffery Jay Junior Laforce, 25, walked into at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 8:21 a.m. Sunday and surrendered to authorities, officials said. He is the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, police said. CMPD said Laforce was arrested and charged with felony hit and run. He is listed in jail records as living in Charlotte.
Investigators say the suspect was driving on South Tryon Street near Bland Street at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, when he struck a pedestrian who was later identified as Jessica Nicole Morrell, age 31.
When police arrived, they found Morrell lying in the roadway, unresponsive. MEDIC transported her to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. Morrell remains listed in critical condition.
Witnesses said a silver Dodge Avenger struck Morrell while she was crossing in the crosswalk. Witnesses also stated the traffic signal for the Dodge’s direction of travel was red.
A License Plate Reader and DOT cameras in the area were able to confirm the make and model of the suspect vehicle as well as identify the vehicle’s North Carolina registration plate number.
Detectives have obtained a search warrant which was executed at Laforce’s residence where the Dodge Avenger was located and seized. The Dodge was towed to the Crime Scene bay and processed for evidence.
The crash is under investigation to determine if alcohol/drug use and excessive speed were contributing factors.
Any person who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call Officer Oberer at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
