Apartment building catches fire early Thursday in north Charlotte

Charlotte firefighters say no one was injured in an apartment fire that was ignited about 6:45 a.m. Thursday off Farm Pond Lane in north Charlotte.
It happened at the Summit Ridge Apartments at 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated, and it was unclear Thursday how many people were without homes.
Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing on arrival, but they quickly controlled the blaze. A damage estimate was not available early.
