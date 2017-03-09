How does Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan spend his millions?

Charlotte Hornets majority owner and philanthropist Michael Jordan is still the highest-paid athlete of all time, which inspired Business Insider to pose the question: How does he spend his money?
“Considering he hasn't played professionally in over a decade, that's a pretty remarkable feat,” says the Business Insider. “His most lucrative endorsement deal is with Nike, which he garners approximately $100 million annually.”
Jordan also has endorsement deals with Gatorade, Hanes and Upper Deck, along with owning several restaurants and a car dealership, says Business Insider.
As for how he spends his money, the first purchase cited is his 2010 purchase of the Charlotte Hornets, at $175 million. Business Insider says the team is now worth $780 million, which is a tidy profit.
Jordan also owns a private jet, a custom-made golf cart and one or more custom golf bags. The jet and cart are both painted Carolina Blue. A recent Reddit post claimed he also has another private jet, painted with an elephant print pattern. But the Web site Solecollector.com has raised questions over whether it’s the old jet with a new paint job...which would be another expensive purchase.
Business Insider lists several other big expenses, including:
An $12.8 million on a Florida mansion.
A planned $15 to $20 million golf course in Florida.
His 32,683-square-foot Chicago mansion on the market for $14.8 million.
And he has a 154-foot-mega yacht called “Mr. Terrible.”
