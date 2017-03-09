Charlotte Observer staffers take home 41 N.C. Press Association awards

The Charlotte Observer won 41 awards in the annual N.C. Press Association competition Thursday, including 18 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and 15 third-place awards.
The showing marked one of the paper’s best years in the competition.
The newspaper also won awards from the North Carolina Associated Press, including:
Kathleen Purvis, first place, Thomas Wolfe Award for Outstanding Writing.
Rick Rothacker, Katherine Peralta and Steve Harrison, N.C. Senator Sam Open Government Award.
Jeff Siner, North Carolina Photo of the Year, of a protester facing a line of police officers after the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
In addition, Michael Gordon won the N.C. Bar’s 2017 Media and the Law Award.
Thursday’s ceremony was held in Raleigh.
The Observer’s NCPA Winners:
First Place
Deadline News Reporting: Staff, “Violent protests return as city seeks answers.”
News Feature Writing: Pam Kelly, “White people in Biddleville: The story of a changing neighborhood.”
Feature Writing: Karen Garloch, “Mother was devastated by son’s suicide. Then she met the woman he saved.”
Arts and Entertainment Reporting: Theoden Janes, “The book of Emily.”
Education Reporting: Ann Doss Helms, “CMS student reassignment and turnaround challenges.”
News Enterprise Reporting: Bruce Henderson, “Our water: an uncertain future.”
Business Writing, Dailies Only: Deon Roberts, “Foreign workers replacing Americans in tech positions.”
Sports Feature Writing: Scott Fowler, “He did more than survive, he thrives.”
Photography, General News: Davie Hinshaw, “Man voting.”
Photo Page or Essay: Jeff Siner, Diedra Laird, “Protesters march for sixth day.”
Sports Enterprise Writing: Gary Schwab, “The girl who never wanted to leave the game.”
Editorial Page: Staff.
News Section Design, Dailies Only: Staff.
Appearance and Design, Newspapers Only: Staff.
Best Niche Publication: Staff, Carolina Bride: July/September 2016.
Beat Feature Reporting: Kathleen Purvis, “Cornbread: the great divide.”
Photography, Spot: Jeff Siner, “Fatal police shooting.”
Religion & Faith Reporting: David Perlmutt, “This Easter their message is mercy.”
2nd Place
News Feature Writing: Mark Price, “Myth vs fact: how Charlotte’s bathroom law was born at a bakery.”
Education Reporting: Ann Doss Helms, “Thunderbird Preparatory Academy.”
Illustration/Photo Illustration, Dailies Only: Diedra Laird, “9 lives.”
Best Video: Jeff Siner, Doug Miller, “Roy’s road to Rio.”
Best Multimedia Project: Elizabeth Leland, Todd Sumlin, David Puckett, “Death by the river: The fisherman’s defense.”
Serious Columns: Theoden Janes, collection of serious columns.
Election/Political Reporting: Jim Morrill, “Nikki Haley’s year under the hot lights.”
Beat Feature Reporting: Kathleen Purvis, “It’s not easy being Gwyneth.”
3rd Place
General Excellence: Staff.
Public Service: Adam Bell, Gavin Off.
General News Reporting: Mark Price, “Controversial arrests net Charlotte immigrant teens.”
Deadline News Reporting, Dailies Only: Adam Bell, Ames Alexander, Katherine Peralta, “Rare amoeba infection blamed in death of teen.”
Feature Writing: Rick Rothacker, “Rockfall on Rainer.”
Business Writing, Dailies Only: Rick Rothacker, Katherine Peralta, “How Charlotte business leaders scrambled to keep all star game.”
Photography, General News: John D. Simmons, “Daughter moves wedding.”
Best Video: Todd Sumlin, “Staying power: Maurice Williams’ hit song celebrates 55 years.”
Editorials: Peter St. Onge, collection of editorials.
Sports Enterprise Writing: Doug Miller, “Charlotte swimmer in the race of his life.”
General Excellence for Newspaper Websites, Newspapers Only: Staff.
Special Section, Newspapers Only: Staff, “Super Bowl 50.”
Beat Feature Reporting: Theoden Janes, “Did Joel give us the best show this year?”
Photography, Spot: Jeff Siner, “Protester kicks tear gas canister.”
Religion & Faith Reporting: Tim Funk, “Graham’s tour will try to rally conservative Christian voters.”
