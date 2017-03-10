Bank of America commits money to UNC Charlotte effort for research

Bank of America is committing $1.5 million to the Exponential Campaign in support of research at UNC Charlotte in the Data Science Initiative. The bank will also sponsor a series of marquee lectures at the university.
The donation establishes an endowed fund supporting the Data Science Initiative and creates an Endowed Chair in Security Analytics, which positions UNC Charlotte at the center of the data analytics revolution.
The endowed chair position will also strengthen the leadership and impact of UNC Charlotte and the Charlotte region within the North Carolina Data Science initiative. Research in security analytics will create synergies within the College of Computing and Informatics’ existing strengths in the Center of Configuration Analytics and Automation, and Charlotte Visualization Center, as well as UNC Charlotte’s campus-wide Data Science Initiative.
“The University is central to Charlotte’s role as a hub for innovation, a center for civic engagement, and a region focused on leading the way in information technology,” said Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman, in a statement
Educational programs in security analytics will help address the severe talent shortage in this field by educating the next generation of strategic thinkers, thought leaders, and security professionals to make risk-based decisions using data-driven evidence, deep technical knowledge, and the ability to take proactive security actions.
A portion of the gift will sponsor the UNC Charlotte Civic Series presented by Bank of America, which includes three marquee lectures: The Chancellor's Speaker Series, the Barnhardt Seminar on Ethics, and the TIAA Lecture.
The Chancellor's Speaker Series celebrates the University's role as our region's thought leader and brings nationally renowned speakers to the area to speak on current issues.
The Barnhardt Seminar on Ethics is forum for discussion on business realities and their ethical implications for society. Attendees are business professionals, community leaders, and UNC Charlotte faculty, staff, and students.
The TIAA Lecture is an endowed lecture and hosts distinguished and notable speakers on a variety of topics.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
