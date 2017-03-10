Is Daylight Saving Time really needed? If so, why not year-round?

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity Pause

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

1:05 Now, for a change, some tips from waiters

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

0:37 Solar panels at Merino Mill

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement