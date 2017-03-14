Condition of 8 abducted Samaritan’s Purse workers unclear, as contradictions mount

Rebels in South Sudan are denying reports that their troops are the ones who abducted eight aid workers with Franklin Graham’s Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse organization.
The news agency Reuters reported Monday that the kidnappers are demanding food as ransom.
However, South Sudanese rebels have told media outlets in African that the kidnapping story is government “propaganda” and untrue. The eight Samaritan Purse workers were taken from a village near Mayiandit, about 420 miles northeast of South Sudan's capital city of Juba.
“We do not have any relation with this incident,” a spokesperson for the rebels told Sudan Tribune Monday, adding “This is a mere rumor spread by the government.”
Samaritan’s Purse confirmed the kidnappings in a media statement on Monday. The organization has not yet provided the names and nationalities of the eight workers. The circumstances of the kidnappings remain unclear.
Aljazeera reported Monday that Samaritan’s Purse had been in contact with the kidnapped workers, and that they had not been harmed. The news outlet quoted Samaritan’s Purse as saying “no ransom request has been made and we are hopeful that they will be released soon and safely.”
The Citizen-Times, which is part of USA Today network, reported another group of opposition forces saying the eight aid workers were “recovered,” rather than kidnapped.
“Local staff working for Samaritan’s Purse were recovered by our forces in Mayendit this morning after heavy fighting with enemy forces,” opposition spokesman Mabior Garang told The Associated Press.
It was not made clear why the aid workers were being held.
The Sudan Tribune says a government military spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang, said armed opposition forces kidnapped the aid workers and demanded aid deliveries as “ransom.”
Yahoo News reports the kidnapping happened just a week after rebels kidnapped two Indian engineers working for an oil company.
The kidnapping of the eight aid workers is likely to hamper humanitarian efforts to assist civilians in a nation where years of a violent conflict have reportedly left over 100,000 people on the verge of facing starvation. At least 5 million people or more than 40 percent of the country’s population are in need of urgent food assistance, aid agencies say.
South Sudan is in the midst of what is called a “level 4 famine, says Samaritan’s Purse, which has called on all parties involved in the nation’s conflict to “immediately provide complete and unfettered humanitarian access in order to meet the needs of a starving population in order to save lives.”
Christianity Today says Samaritan’s Purse has been working among the South Sudanese people for more than 20 years.
“Violence and insecurity in the country have led to a rapidly deteriorating economy and have made it nearly impossible for civilians to plant and harvest crops,” Samaritan’s Purse says on its web site. “Typical livestock, such as chickens and goats, can no longer be found, as they’ve been used as a source of food for the community over the years of suffering. The cattle that do remain are thin and unable to produce enough milk for the people.”
