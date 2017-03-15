Witness to Charlotte police shooting: ‘Why would he get out and shoot?’

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags Pause

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

1:21 Police chief on Scott shooting: handgun recovered, no book at the scene

0:20 Wayne Parker walks into court

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me