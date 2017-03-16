Call about robbery leads to homicide investigation off Pineville-Matthews Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a call about an armed robbery led to the discovery of a man’s body in an apartment Thursday in the Touchstone Village area of south Charlotte.
The site is an apartment community in 6600 block of Fisher’s Farm Lane, just south of Pineville-Matthews Road.
One man was been pronounced dead of a gun shot wound. Police say juveniles were in the home, but it was unclear if they were there when the shooting occurred.
The call to the apartment came at 4:44 a.m., with reports someone was being robbed.
Identities of those involved have not been released.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported five people were in the home at the time of the incident. Officers were seen scouring the second floor of the Retreat at McAlpine apartment complex.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on Fisher's Farm Ln. 1 person has been pronounced deceased.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 16, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments